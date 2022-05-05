Thai Vietjet adds flights to Singapore

SINGAPORE, 5 May 2022: Singapore Changi International Airport rolled out the red carpet for Thai Vietjet’s inaugural flight (VZ620) on the Bangkok – Singapore route last week.

“We are excited to welcome Thai Vietjet Air to the Changi family, joining its sister airline Vietjet Air. Passengers on the new services will benefit from the airline’s strong domestic network, with more travel options between Singapore and Thailand, via Bangkok and Phuket,” said, Changi Airport Group, managing director of air hub development, Lim Ching Kiat.

Changi and Thai Vietjet celebrate the new flight with a cake.

“Thailand was Changi Airport’s fifth-largest passenger market pre-Covid and has consistently been within our top 10 markets even during the pandemic. As of April 2022, we have seen a 36% recovery in seat capacity between the two countries, and we look forward to welcoming back more passengers at Changi Airport as travel in the region resumes”.

Commenting on the launch, Thai Vietjet chief executive officer Woranate Laprabang added: “ We are thrilled to connect Thailand and Singapore through direct flights that will provide more leisure and business accessibility and opportunities for travellers from both countries.”

Initially, the airline will operate three flights per week, every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. The airline plans to increase flights to five by June and daily within two to three months. Roundtrip fares start at THB4,337 in the lowest booking category, according to the airline’s website.

Meanwhile, the airline plans twice-weekly flights from Phuket to Singapore on Thursday and Sunday starting on 21 October.