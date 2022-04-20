Tourism Malaysia banks on Indians to rescue tourism

NEW DELHI, 20 April 2022: Tourism Malaysia embarks this week on its first overseas roadshow to six major cities in India after a two-year break in international promotions due to strict Covid-19 sanctions that were lifted earlier this month.

The roadshow kicks off in Delhi, followed by Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai. The sales mission is headed by Tourism Malaysia’s senior director of international promotions (Asia & Africa), Manoharan Periasamy. The delegation includes three Malaysia-based airlines, 22 travel agents, four hoteliers, and four product owners, according to the media statement.

India remains and has been one of the top market sources for Malaysia and has contributed 735,309 arrivals (+22%) in 2019.

Since Malaysia reopened its borders 1 April, for quarantine-free travel, fully-vaccinated international travellers need to provide a negative RT-PCR test two days before departure and travellers must undergo professionally administered RTK-Ag within 24 hours upon arrival in Malaysia.

Currently, Malaysia eVISA can be applied online, and more than 14,000 seats are offered weekly between India and Malaysia through Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, AirAsia, IndiGo, and Air India Express.