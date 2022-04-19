Bamboo names sales rep

SINGAPORE, 19 April 2022: Bamboo Airways has appointed TAL Aviation Group as its sales representative in France and the Benelux countries as the airline plans a new service to Paris.

The TAL Aviation France and Benelux teams will provide Bamboo Airways with distribution, sales, reservations and marketing for the upcoming launch of roundtrip flights from Vietnam to France.

The airline will use a Boeing Dreamliner 787-9 to serve Paris later this year. It launched its first flights to the UK in March, serving the Hanoi -London Heathrow route. It also started flights from Hanoi to Frankfurt in Germany in late February with a twice-weekly service and has flown “special flights” to Poland to repatriate Vietnamese citizens who had visited or were residents in Ukraine.

“We are pleased to be a part of Bamboo Airways’ plans of expansion. Our new partner is in good stead, led by our French team who has hands-on experience in developing a new product in the market,” commented Nissim Sagis, TAL Aviation’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Bamboo Airways, a member of the FLC Group, was officially established in 2017. The airline signed an agreement to purchase 24 A321NEO aircraft valued at USD3.1 billion a year later, followed by a contract to purchase 20 new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft worth USD5.6 billion.

TAL Aviation is a global airline, travel & tourism representation organisation with 35 offices covering 50 countries throughout Europe, Asia, the Pacific and the Americas.

It has representation, distribution and sales agreements with 30 international airlines.