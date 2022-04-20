Vistara fares inspire summer travel

NEW DELHI, 20 April 2022: India’s full-service airline Vistara launched its ‘Summertime Sale’ across its domestic and international network on Tuesday with fares across all three classes – economy, premium economy and business.

Domestic bookings up for grabs until 2359 on 21 April come with one-way all-inclusive fares starting at INR2,499 for economy class, INR3,459 for premium economy and INR9,999 for business.

Fares on international routes are open for purchase until 2359, 25 April. All-inclusive return fares start at INR12,999 for economy class, INR17,249 for premium economy and INR35,549 for business. All fares are inclusive of taxes, for travel between 20 June and 30 September 2022.

DOMESTIC: SAMPLE ONE-WAY ALL-IN PROMOTIONAL FARES (IN INR) FROM TO Economy Premium Economy Business Class Delhi Dehradun 2,499 N/A N/A Delhi Chandigarh 2,519 3,459 14,439 Delhi Lucknow 2,939 3,939 9,999 Mumbai Chandigarh 4,149 5,449 16,159 Udaipur Delhi 2,969 3,959 14,839 Delhi Amritsar 3,089 4,179 12,409 Delhi Leh 3,089 3,929 12,849 Delhi Srinagar 3,089 4,169 14,429 Mumbai Varanasi 3,939 4,799 23,419 Delhi Varanasi 3,529 4,609 12,369 Mumbai Goa 2,929 3,929 15,669 Delhi Kochi 5,059 6,029 27,249 Delhi Goa 4,609 5,559 25,819 Mumbai Bengaluru 3,519 4,879 16,659 Delhi Kolkata 4,159 5,079 25,239 ** Above fares are exclusive of convenience fees

** To view the exhaustive list of domestic discounted fares, click here

INTERNATIONAL: SAMPLE ALL-IN RETURN PROMOTIONAL FARES (IN INR) FROM TO Economy Premium Economy Business Class Delhi Kathmandu 12,999 17,249 43,099 Mumbai Colombo 22,649 30,099 35,549 Delhi Dhaka 14,399 24,299 68,799 Delhi Singapore 18,449 27,599 70,349 Mumbai Dubai 20,849 28,549 60,149

** To view the full list of international discounted fares, click here

Bookings are now open on Vistara’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, and online travel agencies (OTAs).