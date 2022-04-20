Vistara fares inspire summer travel

NEW DELHI, 20 April 2022: India’s full-service airline Vistara launched its ‘Summertime Sale’ across its domestic and international network on Tuesday with fares across all three classes – economy, premium economy and business.
Domestic bookings up for grabs until 2359 on 21 April come with one-way all-inclusive fares starting at INR2,499 for economy class, INR3,459 for premium economy and INR9,999 for business.
Fares on international routes are open for purchase until 2359, 25 April. All-inclusive return fares start at INR12,999 for economy class, INR17,249 for premium economy and INR35,549 for business. All fares are inclusive of taxes, for travel between 20 June and 30 September 2022.
|
DOMESTIC: SAMPLE ONE-WAY ALL-IN PROMOTIONAL FARES (IN INR)
|
FROM
|
TO
|
Economy
|
Premium Economy
|
Business Class
|
Delhi
|
Dehradun
|
2,499
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Delhi
|
Chandigarh
|
2,519
|
3,459
|
14,439
|
Delhi
|
Lucknow
|
2,939
|
3,939
|
9,999
|
Mumbai
|
Chandigarh
|
4,149
|
5,449
|
16,159
|
Udaipur
|
Delhi
|
2,969
|
3,959
|
14,839
|
Delhi
|
Amritsar
|
3,089
|
4,179
|
12,409
|
Delhi
|
Leh
|
3,089
|
3,929
|
12,849
|
Delhi
|
Srinagar
|
3,089
|
4,169
|
14,429
|
Mumbai
|
Varanasi
|
3,939
|
4,799
|
23,419
|
Delhi
|
Varanasi
|
3,529
|
4,609
|
12,369
|
Mumbai
|
Goa
|
2,929
|
3,929
|
15,669
|
Delhi
|
Kochi
|
5,059
|
6,029
|
27,249
|
Delhi
|
Goa
|
4,609
|
5,559
|
25,819
|
Mumbai
|
Bengaluru
|
3,519
|
4,879
|
16,659
|
Delhi
|
Kolkata
|
4,159
|
5,079
|
25,239
|
** Above fares are exclusive of convenience fees
** Above fares are exclusive of convenience fees
|
INTERNATIONAL: SAMPLE ALL-IN RETURN PROMOTIONAL FARES (IN INR)
|
FROM
|
TO
|
Economy
|
Premium Economy
|
Business Class
|
Delhi
|
Kathmandu
|
12,999
|
17,249
|
43,099
|
Mumbai
|
Colombo
|
22,649
|
30,099
|
35,549
|
Delhi
|
Dhaka
|
14,399
|
24,299
|
68,799
|
Delhi
|
Singapore
|
18,449
|
27,599
|
70,349
|
Mumbai
|
Dubai
|
20,849
|
28,549
|
60,149
** To view the full list of international discounted fares
Bookings are now open on Vistara’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, and online travel agencies (OTAs).