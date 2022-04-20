Vistara fares inspire summer travel

By
TTR WEEKLY
-

NEW DELHI, 20 April 2022: India’s full-service airline Vistara launched its ‘Summertime Sale’ across its domestic and international network on Tuesday with fares across all three classes – economy, premium economy and business.

Domestic bookings up for grabs until  2359 on 21 April come with one-way all-inclusive fares starting at INR2,499 for economy class, INR3,459 for premium economy and INR9,999 for business.

Fares on international routes are open for purchase until 2359, 25 April. All-inclusive return fares start at INR12,999 for economy class, INR17,249 for premium economy and INR35,549 for business. All fares are inclusive of taxes, for travel between 20 June and 30 September 2022.

DOMESTIC: SAMPLE ONE-WAY ALL-IN PROMOTIONAL FARES (IN INR)

FROM

TO

Economy

Premium Economy

Business Class

Delhi

Dehradun

2,499

N/A

N/A

Delhi

Chandigarh

2,519

3,459

14,439

Delhi

Lucknow

2,939

3,939

9,999

Mumbai

Chandigarh

4,149

5,449

16,159

Udaipur

Delhi

2,969

3,959

14,839

Delhi

Amritsar

3,089

4,179

12,409

Delhi

Leh

3,089

3,929

12,849

Delhi

Srinagar

3,089

4,169

14,429

Mumbai

Varanasi

3,939

4,799

23,419

Delhi

Varanasi

3,529

4,609

12,369

Mumbai

Goa

2,929

3,929

15,669

Delhi

Kochi

5,059

6,029

27,249

Delhi

Goa

4,609

5,559

25,819

Mumbai

Bengaluru

3,519

4,879

16,659

Delhi

Kolkata

4,159

5,079

25,239

** Above fares are exclusive of convenience fees

** To view the exhaustive list of domestic discounted fares, click here

INTERNATIONAL:  SAMPLE ALL-IN RETURN PROMOTIONAL FARES (IN INR)

FROM

TO

Economy

Premium Economy

Business Class

Delhi

Kathmandu

12,999

17,249

43,099

Mumbai

Colombo

22,649

30,099

35,549

Delhi

Dhaka

14,399

24,299

68,799

Delhi

Singapore

18,449

27,599

70,349

Mumbai

Dubai

20,849

28,549

60,149

** To view the full list of international discounted fares, click here

Bookings are now open on Vistara’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, and online travel agencies (OTAs).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here