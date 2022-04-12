Thailand tones down Songkran festivities

BANGKOK, 12 April 2022: The Tourism Authority of Thailand is hosting the ‘Amazing Songkran 2022 Celebrations’ at 10 temples in Bangkok and the ‘Songkran Music Heritage Festival 2022’ in Ayutthaya and Songkhla, as well as supporting Songkran festivities elsewhere in Chiang Mai and Samut Prakan.

The Songkran Festival, a nationwide holiday that runs from 13 to 15 April, will convene under Covid-19 guidelines that highlight the traditional and cultural aspects of the festival and ban rowdy parties.

TAT confirmed it would focus on the centuries-old origins and traditions of the Thai New Year, a time when family comes first, respect is paid to seniors, and people visit the temples to take part in ceremonies.

Marking the end of a 12-month cycle when the sun moves into April and there was traditionally a gap between rice harvesting and planting, Songkran in Thailand is officially observed as a three-day national holiday from 13-15 April, although celebrations can go on for longer – up to a week in some places.

Songkran 2022 festivities hosted by TAT

Amazing Songkran 2022 Celebrations at 10 temples in Bangkok namely, Wat Arun, Wat Pho, Wat Rakang, Wat Suthat, Wat Kalayanamit, Wat Prayun, Wat Ratchanatdaram, Wat Mahathat, Wat Saket (Phu Khao Thong), and Wat Ratchabophit.

From 13 to 15 April, TAT has arranged special festivities at Wat Saket and Wat Ratchabophit, including traditional culture and performances, such as, Khon masked dance, Thai-style antiphon singing, and Thai puppet show, as well as demonstrations of authentic Thai dessert making and fruit carving.

Songkran Music Heritage Festival 2022 from 12-21 April, in Ayutthaya and Songkhla.

TAT has selected Ayutthaya’s Wat Phra Ram and Songkhla’s old town as venues for the ‘Songkran Music Heritage 2022’ to enhance local and international awareness of both locations’ historical and cultural significance.

Water Festival by Thai Beverage Plc (ThaiBev) in six Thai cities

13-15 April 2022, at nine historic piers along Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River, namely Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Wat Prayun, Wat Kalayanamit, Wat Rakang, Maharaj Pier, Lhong 1919, SookSiam at ICONSIAM, and Asiatique the Riverfront.

13-15 April 2022, at Lanna Ancient House, Charoen Prathet Road, Chiang Mai.

13 April, 2022, at Inthayongyos Road, Mueang Lamphun.

13-14 April 2022, at Ban Chiang Archaeological Site, Udon Thani.

13-14 April 2022, at Wat Chaisi, Mueang Khon Kaen.

11-12 April 2022, at Phuket’s old town.

During the Songkran Festival, 13 to 15 April, the government announced a ban on water splashing, powder smearing, and foam parties at Songkran locations and in public areas. The sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages are also prohibited at the event locations.

