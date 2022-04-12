Singapore joins sustainability index

SINGAPORE, 12 April 2022: Singapore joins the Global Destination Sustainability Index (GDS-Index) with the support of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), to consolidate the country’s current sustainability efforts under the Singapore Green Plan 2030 (SGP2030).

The move sees Singapore cementing its position as a sustainability performance improver and changemaker, alongside destinations in the region such as Bangkok and Sarawak. Other cities participating in the GDS-Index include Gothenburg, Copenhagen, and Glasgow.

The GDS-Index is a sustainability benchmarking and improvement programme for destinations around the world. It is used to assess the current social and environmental performance of a destination annually and, in turn, drive improved performance. The GDS-Index is a collaborative partnership between ICCA, ICCA’s Scandinavian Chapter, IMEX, ECM, and MCI Group.

Building on Singapore’s identity as a City in Nature, Singapore’s participation in the GDS-Index is aligned with the vision and targets of SGP2030, which has charted Singapore’s ambitions and targets over the next 10 years, strengthening Singapore’s commitments under the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and Paris Agreement. The commitment supports Singapore to be a more sustainable urban destination and positions it to achieve its long-term net-zero emissions aspiration as soon as viable.

STB became a Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) member in October 2021 and strongly supported local tourism businesses in their sustainability journey.

“Sustainability is a key priority for Singapore tourism because it is vital to our future, and travellers have become increasingly aware of the impact of their consumption,” said STB chief executive Keith Tan. “Becoming a leading sustainable urban destination requires a long-term commitment from both the government and industry. That is why Singapore’s participation in the GDS-Index is important. It focuses our collective efforts and helps us track our progress as a City in Nature, where large experiences come with small footprints.”