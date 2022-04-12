Sabre taps Japanese bear leaders

SINGAPORE, 12 April 2022: Sabre Corporation, which powers global travel booking channels, has signed a new agreement with Japan-specific luxury travel platform and business-to-business membership portal Bear Luxe Japan.

Inspired by the companions who accompanied aristocrats on their Grand Tours in the 17th to 19th centuries, who were known as Bear-leaders, Bear Luxe Japan is a global network of luxury travel designers and leading Japanese luxury hotels in Japan. It aims to develop and deliver a luxury travel ecosystem to enable the international market to access the rich traditions and culture of Japan.

The new relationship expands Sabre’s footprint in Japan while opening up further access for Bear Luxe member hoteliers – primarily consisting of independent Japanese luxury hotels – through the Sabre SynXis hospitality platform and Bear Luxe Japan’s international reach to the luxury travel market.

“The absence of connectivity with the international luxury travel market has long been an industry-wide dilemma for Japanese luxury hotels. The anticipated partnership will be a game-changer in bridging the market gap,” said Bear Luxe co-founder and chief operating officer Hiro Miyatake.

With this agreement, Bear Luxe hospitality members will be linked to hundreds of thousands of travel agents across the world through the Global Distribution System (GDS) connectivity solutions powered by Sabre SynXis.

The new alliance will also enable the Bear Luxe platform to drive direct bookings, increase engagement and trigger conversions through the deep retail focus of the Sabre SynXis Booking Engine. Sabre’s corporate booking tools will provide Bear Luxe with the ability to connect with corporate travel buyers. Meanwhile, SynXis Voice Agent will elevate the call centre experience for potential guests, equipping Bear Luxe agents with the tools they need to minimize call handling times while increasing opportunities for ancillary sales.

“We’re thrilled that Bear Luxe has selected Sabre as its trusted, strategic technology partner in Japan,” said Sabre Hospitality Solutions global managing director, Frank Trampert.

“We look forward to supporting them in their endeavours to open up further domestic, regional and international markets to Japanese hoteliers while helping visitors to experience the unique characteristics Japanese destinations have to offer.”