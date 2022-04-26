Same entry rules for all Indonesia’s gateways

JAKARTA, 26 April 2022: Indonesia has confirmed its latest Covid-19 entry regulations that ease border checks for international travellers at all of the country’s international gateways, travel firms reported on Monday.

Panorama Destination, a leading tour operator, headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, tweeted Monday: “Now the no quarantine regulation for fully-vaccinated travellers is available at every international arrival point in Indonesia.

Latest requirements for tourists entering Indonesia

Valid passport with six-month minimum validity.

E-visa or apply for Visa on Arrival (VOA) upon arrival.

Show full vaccination certificate with the last jab, not less than 14 days prior to the arrival in Indonesia.

Provide a PCR negative-tested result taken not more than 48 hours before the flight departure.

Pay in advance for a minimum hotel stay of four days in CHSE certified hotels.

Covid-19 health insurance with a minimum coverage of USD 25.000.

Install PeduliLindungi and Karantina Presisi apps from either playstore or app store.

List of countries approved for Visa on Arrival

South Africa, USA, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Dutch, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Finland, Hungary. India, UK, Italy, Japan, Germany, Canada, South Korea, Mexico, Norway, France, Poland, Qatar, New Zealand, Seychelles, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, China, Tunisia, Turkey, UAE.

Visa-free countries

Brunei Darussalam, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

(Source: Panorama Destination)