PAL and STB partner travel campaigns

MANILA, 26 April 2022: Philippine Airlines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to promote travel to Singapore.

The agreement signed last week will initially feature well-loved PAL in-flight voice Inka Magnaye. Inka will take her first overseas trip outside of the Philippines, visiting Singapore to discover the vibrant destination first-hand. As part of STB’s SingapoReimagine campaign, Inka’s trip will reignite Filipinos’ passion for travel by showcasing how Singapore has reimagined itself through fresh and innovative experiences.

Apart from this joint campaign, passengers of PAL will also be entitled to exclusive Boarding Pass privileges that provide special deals and promotions across a wide range of tourism establishments in Singapore, including the Museum of Ice Cream and Mandai Wildlife Reserve, establishments on Sentosa.

PAL president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng said: “With two daily PAL flights to Singapore and drawing from over eight decades of service in being part of the journeys of countless Filipinos, PAL is excited to explore and create unique opportunities for Filipino travellers to experience Singapore.”

PAL is now offering base fares to Singapore for as low as USD160 round trip. With PAL’s extensive domestic network, travellers throughout the Philippines can book daily flights from most domestic points to PAL’s Manila hub for easy connections to Singapore.

STB Chief Executive Keith Tan added: “As we welcome more Filipino travellers back to Singapore, Philippine Airlines is an ideal partner for STB to launch attractive promotions and campaigns. Now that fully-vaccinated travellers can visit Singapore easily, this partnership is timely and important for our tourism recovery efforts. We have an exciting lineup of new experiences and events that await our friends from the Philippines, and we look forward to seeing them in Singapore soon.”

Since 1 April 2022, vaccinated travellers to Singapore enjoy a streamlined travel process requiring only proof of vaccination, a pre-departure Covid-19 test, and a simple SG Arrival Card.

(Source: STB)