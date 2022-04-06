Pickyourtrail points to the Maldives

MALE, the Maldives, 6 April 2022: Maldives Marketing and Public Relation Corporation (Visit Maldives) joins hands with India’s travel brand Pickyourtrail to boost bookings from the Indian market.

The joint promotions will focus on a three-month campaign through to July to drive more bookings and rebuild travel confidence among Indian travellers.

Pickyourtrail delivers an online DIY platform allowing new age travellers to create and customize their holiday. Its on-trip app lets customers access their tickets, documents and all information on local restaurants and tourist spots.

Today, Pickyourtrail offers more than 50,000 vacations in 14 countries and is one of the top travel companies in India.

The purpose of the joint campaign between MMPRC and Pickyourtrail is to showcase the Maldives as the most preferred and safe holiday destination for Indian travellers with the geographic advantage of scattered islands which allows natural social distancing and

market the individual products, including resorts, hotels, guesthouses, homestay and liveaboards in the Indian market.

India was one of the top source markets for the Maldives in 2021. Up until early March this year, the Maldives welcomed 289,964 tourists, of which 26,094 arrivals, or a 9% market share came from India.

The Maldives has launched campaigns with Travel Trade Journal (TTJ), WeddingSutra, T3 Publication, and MakeMytrip. Additionally, campaigns were conducted with Thomas Cook and Amazon India App.