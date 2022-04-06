PHUKET, 7 April 2022: Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, a beachfront resort owned and operated by Dusit International, presents its ‘Simply Amazing’ room offer on bookings made by 23 April.

The stay dates run from 7 April to 30 April 2022. The ‘Simply Amazing’ room offer applies to Club rooms, Suites, and Villas and starts at THB9,000 net per night, including daily breakfast for two.

To elevate the stay experience, Dusit has also teamed up with esteemed local partners to create a wide range of special experiences, memorable activities, and unique services throughout April.

Thanks to collaborations with authorised BMW dealer Millennium Auto and car rental company SIXT, guests staying in a Club room or above will have 24-hour access to BMW Series 5 or Peugeot 5008 cars, available to pick up at the resort.







Highlighting local musical talent, each weekend, the resort will host nightly theme parties featuring live music, top local DJs, and creative drinks at a pop-up beach bar. The programme will start on Friday 8 April with “Sunset Chill Out & Retro Beats” – a celebration of the ’60s, followed by the ’80s and ’90s on Saturday 9 April, and a multi-generation celebration on Sunday 10 April. Each party will start with a complimentary sunset cocktail.

The resort has also teamed up with ZAK Extreme, Jet Board Thailand and Phuket Water Sports Club to offer very special rates on jet surf, surfboard, surf lessons, and other exciting watersports activities every Friday to Sunday throughout the month.

Alongside occasional pop-up dining experiences with guest chefs – including, on Songkran (Wednesday 13 April), a special eight-course feast of Basque cuisine by globe-trotting Chef Inaki Bolumburu, for THB 2,500++ – the resort will also offer its own exclusive Amore Dinner on the Beach for the special price of THB4,000 per couple, inclusive of two glasses of wine. Set on the sands and illuminated by candles, this romantic dining experience is normally priced at THB6,000 and is ideal for celebrating any special occasion.

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket is located next to Bang Tao beach overlooking the Andaman Sea in the heart of Laguna Phuket, an integrated destination resort on the west coast of Phuket island.

For more information about the ‘Simply Amazing’ offer, or to make a booking, please visit www.dusit.com or call (076) 362 999 (local fixed number).

(Your Stories: Dusit Laguna Phuket)