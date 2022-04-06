Maldivian rethinks Colombo flight

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, 6 April 2022: An airline named Maldivian could make history for having the shortest international career after its maiden flight to Sri Lanka was ended just hours after its return to Male.

First reported by Ceylon Today, the online news channel said Maldivian’s “maiden international flight landed at Colombo International Airport – Ratmalana (CIAR) Sunday 27 March. Just 96 hours later, its short career on the Maldives – Ratmalana (Colombo) route paused for a serious rethink. According to Ceylon Today, it incurred a loss of around SLR6 million spent on the ceremony for the maiden flight. At the same time, it failed to ferry enough paying passengers to justify any follow-up flights.

However, VIPs appreciated the celebratory water cannon salute from the airport authority, while passengers enjoyed the gift packs from the Sri Lanka Tea Board and the Kandyan dance performance.

It is understood that the national carrier Maldivian which operates out of its hub at Velana Airport, is rethinking the international endeavour saying the route might not be as marketable as it had hoped.

Maldivian flew the route to Sri Lanka using a Dash-8 aircraft with 50 seats, and according to the Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka, it planned three weekly flights increasing to five flights from May 2022 onwards. That might now be up for review.

