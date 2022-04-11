Phuket’s PHIST returns in September

PHUKET, 11 April 2022: PHIST (Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism) is back for an in-person event this September following a two-year lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event is a leading sustainability forum that rallies the hotel industry and its stakeholders to discuss governance, environmental sustainability, and social impact.

PHOTO CREDIT: Paul Poole (Southeast Asia) Co Ltd.

PHIST 2019 was attended by more than 1,000 delegates from all over Southeast Asia, convening to discuss ways in which the hotel and tourism industry can foster best practices when it comes to governance, environmental sustainability and social impact.

This year’s event will include workshops, expert panels and thematic discussions where experts and stakeholders can come together to discuss topics including destination development, hotel sustainability governance, sustainability marketing, and global trends on sustainability.

Speakers will be a mix of industry experts from both local and international organisations. Delegates will also be able to attend an expo with exhibitors showcasing the latest products and services being offered in sustainable tourism development.

PHIST is organised by The Phuket Hotels Association in collaboration with C9 Hotelworks and Greenview. The 2019 event was supported by the Thailand Convention Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Phuket Tourist Association (PTA) and Thai Hotels Association (THA), AMCHAM and Austcham.

Sponsorship Experts Paul Poole (Southeast Asia) will be managing sponsorship and partnership marketing for PHIST 2022. The independent marketing consultancy is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

(This article was first published in PP(SEA)CL’s April 2022 newsletter.)