KUCHING, 12 April 2022: Sarawak’s tourism industry is on its way to recovery, with more and more Malaysians starting to travel again, evident in the sharp rise in the sale of Sarawak packages during last week’s MATTA Fair.

Held at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur from 9 to 10 April, the MATTA Fair showcased 20 of Sarawak’s industry partners under the promotional banner of the Sarawak Tourism Board. Popular tour packages booked at the fair included stays in traditional longhouses, diving, kayaking and mountain climbing.

Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor said: “Sarawak’s presence in MATTA Fair 2022 was timely with the reopening of Malaysia’s border. We are all geared up to welcome tourists to experience Sarawak’s distinctive blend, whether it is experiencing the culture of Sarawak’s many indigenous communities or exploring gigantic caves in the Gunung Mulu National Park.”

Sarawak was the featured destination for MATTA Fair 2022 for the third time before the national travel fair paused for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to be once again receiving travellers to Sarawak from all around the world. It is important for the recovery of the industry and signals a return to some form of normalcy in travel, which is an exciting step forward. The industry needs to recover and get back to business, and MATTA Fair was a great opportunity to showcase the best of what Sarawak and Malaysia have to offer.”

Packages sold at bargain prices to fairgoers focused on the most popular activities such as night cycling rides around Kuching City as listed by the Lonely Planet, discovering Bung Jagoi Heritage, an old Bidayuh village established more than 150 years ago, exploring Sarawak’s coastal villages in Bruit, Daro and Matu, and trips to Mulu National Park, a UNESCO Heritage site famed for its caves and the Pinnacles.

Currently, visitors from West Malaysia can take direct flights from Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Ipoh, Johor Bahru, Langkawi, Kota Bahru to Kuching, while they can direct flights from Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Penang to Sibu and take direct flights from Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru to Miri.

For more information, visit https://sarawaktourism.com/

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)