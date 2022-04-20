Okura Nikko opens in Chonburi Thailand

TOKYO, 20 April 2022: Okura Nikko Hotel Management, a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co Ltd, is accepting reservations for its latest addition Hotel Nikko Amata City Chonburi due to open on 1 June in the Amata City, Thailand complex.

The new hotel is located in Amata City Chonburi Industrial Estate, covering an area of approximately 4,000 hectares and is home to around 750 international companies, of which more than half are Japanese firms.

The property is also close to Amata Spring Country Club and a 45-minute car drive from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The hotel features 220 rooms and has three executive floors with an executive lounge. Other signature features include a Japanese restaurant, event space and a ballroom.

Hotel Okura Co Ltd, founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962 as a first-class hotel. It closed its doors in August 2015, and after a four-year remake, reopened as The Okura Tokyo in September 2019.

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Hotel Okura, operates 80 properties (54 in Japan and 26 overseas) encompassing some 24,525 guest rooms (as of 1 April 2022) under three hotel brands or groups: Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City.