BANGKOK, 20 April 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts supports a royally endorsed initiative by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn with the introduction of Camellia Seed Oil a healthy cooking oil alternative also known as “Tea Seed Oil”, in 13 hotels and resorts across Thailand.

Studies done by The Tea, Oil and Vegetable Oil Research and Development Centre at the Chaipattana Foundation have found that Camellia Seed Oil, well known in China for over 1,000 years, has many benefits, earning it the nickname “Olive Oil of the Oriental World”.





Low in saturated fats and high in unsaturated fatty acids, Camellia Seed Oil is found to lower LDL (bad cholesterol) while increasing HDL (good cholesterol). High levels of HDL are known to remove other forms of cholesterol from the bloodstream and lower the risk of heart disease. Camellia Seed Oil also contains a mix of important Omega-3, Omega-6, and Omega-9 fatty acids, which helps support the brain, heart and skin, and other health functions.

The versatile oil is ideal for high heat cooking such as deep frying but can also add flavour to marinades and salads.

Camellia Seed Oil will be showcased in special dishes created by the hotel chefs and placed at salad bars for guests to sample themselves.

“We have seen an increased awareness of wellness and healthy living in the hospitality industry, and we are honoured to be supporting the royally endorsed initiative and introducing Camellia Seed Oil to our guests. We hope by taking small steps like this, we are able to strive for a healthier tomorrow,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts senior vice president – corporate affairs & social responsibilities Supatra Chirathivat.

Camellia Seed Oil will be introduced at select Centara properties in Bangkok, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Samui, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, and Mae Sot throughout April 2022.

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)