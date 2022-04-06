Oceania Cruises marketing team leader

SINGAPORE, 6 April 2022: Oceania Cruises recently named Frank Del Rio Jr as its chief sales & marketing officer for the brand.

He will be responsible for all sales and marketing activities worldwide and lead the teams based in the brand’s offices in Miami, Southampton, Sydney, and Sao Paulo.

This appointment marks Del Rio’s return to the company and a continuation of his 14-year tenure, from 2003 through 2017.

During his time at Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and ultimately at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Del Rio rose to the rank of senior vice president and led all aspects of Port and Destination Services along with Onboard Revenue.