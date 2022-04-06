Cross boosts portfolio in Bali

BANGKOK, 6 April 2022: With Bali’s borders now open to international visitors, Cross Hotels & Resorts confirms expansion by adding two resort properties under its white label brand Cross Collection.

Tanadewa Resort & Spa Ubud and Tanadewa Villas & Spa Nusa Dua are the latest additions to the group’s Collection portfolio through a partnership with hotel developer PT. Bumi Pesona Mandiri.

“Cross Collection offers owners workable solutions to their business and gives them the ability to attach Cross Hotels & Resorts and Flight Centre Travel Group, our international distribution network, to their brand,” said Cross Hotels & Resorts CEO Harry Thaliwal.

The white-label branding solution works for independent hotels and continues to gain pace following recent deals in Bangkok and Hua Hin. The latest two-hotel deal in the world-class tourist destination of Bali further cements Cross Hotels & Resorts at the forefront of inspired hospitality offerings in Asia-Pacific.

Cross Hotels & Resorts’ current portfolio includes 24 hotels under five distinct brands – Cross, Cross Vibe, Away, Lumen and Cross Collection – across Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and Japan.