Collinson Visa deal on testing covers APAC

HONG KONG, 4 April 2022: Travellers needing Covid-19 tests are eligible for a discount if they book the test through Collinson and pay using their Visa card.

This week Collinson, a global leader in traveller experiences and medical assistance, reports it is partnering with Visa to offer a range of pre-departure COVID-19 travel tests, including RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests, to all Visa cardholders with discounts of 20 to 10% depending on the country in Asia.

The Collison website identifies medical centres in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea as participating in the project in Asia.

In addition to the countries in Asia, the Covid-19 testing service is available to Visa cardholders in the United Kingdom.

Visa cardholders will be able to book a test at their preferred in-city clinic from a list of testing facilities identified on Collinson’s website.

Upon completion of their test, customers will receive a test certificate with their PCR test results within 36 hours, and within an hour, from the clinic directly for Rapid Antigen tests, which, if negative, can then be used for travel.

Visa cardholders will also benefit from discounted pricing:

15% discount on all PCR tests in Singapore;

10% discount on all PCR tests in the rest of Asia Pacific markets;

5% discount on antigen tests in the Asia Pacific;

20% discount for any type of test taken in the UK.

The promotional codes should be entered at the time of booking a pre-departure Covid-19 test.

The announcement follows on from recent Collinson research, which revealed that over half of respondents (54%) expect robust Covid-19 testing protocols will remain key to re-opening borders until the end of 2022 in the Asia Pacific, with a further 26% expecting this until the end of 2023.

Collinson president Asia Pacific Todd Handcock said: “While the Asia Pacific continues to be the first-in, last-out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of travel testing remains.”

Collinson, through its travel medical services, has become the UK’s leading airport testing provider, having spent the past two years working with more than 30 airlines, airports, health passport providers and other members of the travel ecosystem, as well as governments around the world to aid the safe restart of travel.

To check out the countries and testing centres available visit: https://covidtravellertesting.com/ and click on the drop-down menu ‘Shop’.