Hospitality Talent Fair 22 to 23 April

BANGKOK, 4 April 2022: Dusit Thani College is resuming its annual Hospitality Talent Fair, an exclusive job fair for the hotel and hospitality sectors that gives students from all educational institutions a chance to check out career opportunities.

Scheduled for 22 to 23 April 2022, the event will convene as an in-person event at the Dusit Thani College on Srinakarin Road (next to Seacon Square Shopping Centre, Bangkok) and online via Beamian platform to support the industry post-pandemic.

Dusit Thani College hosts the Hospitality Talent Fair to present employment opportunities in hotels, restaurants, and other service businesses. It allows businesses to source qualified workers from the pool of graduating students from Dusit Thani College and other institutions offering hotel management programmes.

“In the past, this event had been held for our college students only, but this year, we will open it to students and graduates from every educational institute with a service business programme,” said Dusit Thani College rector Frouke Gerbens

Being a hybrid event allows onsite and online participation extending the reach beyond Bangkok.

For hotels, and supportive businesses interested in joining, contact 02-361-7811-3 extension 263, 265 or email htf@dtc.ac.th for more information or visit www.dtc.ac.th.