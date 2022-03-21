Singaporeans in the mood for Spring trips

SINGAPORE, 21 March 2022: After almost two years of lockdowns and restrictions, Singaporeans are once more heading offshore to enjoy Spring break travel, according to the Tripadvisor survey.

The latest seasonal Spring Travel Index identifies the top 10 destinations likely to attract Singaporeans based on search and sentiment data.

Top 10 most popular destinations for Spring bookings

Osaka, Japan

New York City, United States

Dhigurah, Maldives

Tokyo, Japan

Furanafushi Island, Maldives

Bangkok, Thailand

Akasdhoo, Maldives

Fasmendhoo, Maldives

Dhaalu Atoll, Maldives

Baa Atoll, Maldives

Despite rising fuel costs and inflation, the Tripadvisor index claims nearly half of Singaporeans (43%) are planning a holiday this spring (March to May 2022), compared with slightly more than a third (35%) of Singaporeans who travelled in the same period last year.

On top of more trips, Singaporean travellers are also planning to splash more cash. Of those who travelled last year and planned to do so again, more than half (55%) plan to spend more than they did in 2021, with nearly a quarter (23%) planning to spend significantly more. Tripadvisor site data supports this sentiment, as the average spending per booking for Singaporean travellers this spring is up a massive 181% year-on-year.

Nearly half (48%) of Singaporeans said that they’re planning to experience something new on their next trip. When looking at the most popular experiences categories for Singaporeans this Spring 2022, cooking classes, being out on the water and bike tours came out on top.

Data gathered and analysed from two key sources

● A Tripadvisor Consumer Sentiment Survey, based on data drawn from an online survey of over 5,000 consumers, in partnership with Qualtrics. The survey was conducted between 22 February 2022 through 28 February 2022 across six countries – the US, UK, Australia, Italy, Singapore and Japan.

● Site behavioural data sourced from first-party traffic data on the Tripadvisor platform gathered during the week commencing 21 February 2022, for searches made by Singaporean travellers from 1 January 2022 through 22 February 2022 for travel between 1 March 2022 through 31 May 2022.