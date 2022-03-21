Travel rises above crisis and pandemic

BERLIN, 21 March 2022: Considering the continuing uncertainties of the pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine, a leading trend survey concludes there remains a keen demand for holidays over the coming months.

That was a key takeaway of the latest ITB Berlin IPK International’s World Travel Monitor survey on worldwide outbound travel trends in 2021 and travel intentions for 2022.

In 2021, despite lockdowns and tight travel restrictions, outbound travel increased worldwide, while solid growth in travel in the second half of the year delivered an upturn in international tourism.

However, around the world and in the individual travel segments, trends varied. Outbound travel for Americans and Europeans saw double-digit growth last year, but in Asia, outbound travel continued to decline.

Travel prospects in 2022

Even when taking into account the continuing uncertainties presented by the Covid-19 pandemic now in its third year and the war in Ukraine, current survey results reflect keen demand for holidays and points to strong growth and clear recovery over the coming months.

The latest surveys conducted by IPK around the world show an ongoing strong interest (80%) in outbound travel this year, despite Omicron. In Europe, outbound travel intentions have remained stable, at almost 90% of pre-pandemic levels, while in America, they have reached now almost 75% and in Asia 66%. Globally, source markets with a high potential for outbound travel are mainly Germany, the UK, the USA, France and the Netherlands.

Preferred destinations in 2022

Around the world, this year’s preferred destinations are Italy, Spain and Germany, followed by France and the USA in fourth and fifth place. Although destinations on the same continent continue to be the favourites, overseas travel to Europe is in demand, especially among Americans and Asians.

Sun and beach holidays remain popular

While holiday trips continue to be in high demand, interest in business travel over the coming months is stable too. In terms of holiday types, people are planning, sun and beach holidays remain by far the most popular this year, followed by city breaks (on an upward trend), round trips and holidays close to nature.

Recovery from the crisis this year

Global surveys conducted by IPK International show that in 2022 a big step forward can be made towards international tourism recovering. Globally, outbound travel could already reach 50 to 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels this year. By 2024, outbound travel volumes should be back to the levels seen in 2019.

About IPK International

As part of the long-standing collaboration between ITB and IPK, ITB is again presenting the latest findings of the World Travel Monitor on international travel trends. The World Travel Monitor is based on information from more than 60 countries and takes over 90% of the global demand for outbound travel into account.

Additional information on IPK International can be found at www.ipkinternational.com.