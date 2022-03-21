SQ suspends two HK flights

HONG KONG, 21 March 2021: Singapore Airlines has suspended flights SQ882 and SQ894, two daily passenger services from Singapore to Hong Kong, until 30 March 2022, to comply with an order from the Hong Kong authorities.

SQ883 and SQ895, the two daily passenger services from Hong Kong to Singapore, are still operating.

Meanwhile, last week, the airline reported February 2022 operating results that showed the SIA Group’s passenger capacity (measured in available seat kilometres) stood at 44% of pre-Covid-191 levels in February 2022, two percentage points below the January 2022 level.

Group passenger load factor declined by 0.9 percentage points to 39.1% (+29.4 percentage points year-on-year). Ticket sales on Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services remained subject to a 50% reduction in arrival quotas in the first half of February. Singapore announced that it would remove the 50% cap and progressively increase the VTL quota for daily arrivals from 5,000 to 15,000 by 4 March 2022.

At the end of February 2022, the Group’s passenger network covered 87 destinations, including Singapore. During the month, Scoot, SIA’s low-cost carrier subsidiary, introduced a new destination, Miri, to its network. There were also several service resumptions, which included Denpasar by SIA and Gold Coast and Hanoi by Scoot. At the end of February, SIA served 63 destinations while Scoot served 37 destinations.

The Singapore Airlines Group will expand its Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) network in the coming weeks, bringing it to a total of 66 cities in 27 countries. New VTL services will be added progressively to selected cities in Southeast Asia and India, as well as Athens, effective last week. More non-VTL flights will also be converted to VTL flights for specific destinations.

Based on the current published schedule, the SIA Group expects passenger capacity to reach around 57% of pre-Covid levels by April 2022.