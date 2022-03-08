Scoot adds VTL flights

SINGAPORE, 8 March 2022: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, expanded its Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services to 11 more cities to support more quarantine-free travel across its network.
The airline has added VTL flights to Singapore from Amritsar, Athens, Coimbatore, Hanoi, Hat Yai, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Penang*, Tiruchirappalli, Trivandrum, and Visakhapatnam.
Scoot vice president network planning, e-commerce and distribution, Rachel Tan said: “Scoot has seen positive demand for travel since the launch of the VTLs. We look forward to operating more flights that support safe and seamless quarantine-free travels and remains committed to providing travellers with customisable travel options to suit varied needs.”
*However, Scoot’s Singapore-Penang VTL services are still pending regulatory approvals. This means flights TR428 (Singapore-Penang) and TR429 (Penang-Singapore), as well as TR498 (Singapore-Penang) and TR499 (Penang-Singapore), will not be designated as Vaccinated Travel Lane flights on 17 March and 28 March, as earlier reported. These flights will continue to operate three times weekly as non-VTL services until they gain VTL approval.
Scoot’s Vaccinated Travel Lane network
|
Region
|
Countries
|
Cities
|
Europe
|
Germany
|
Berlin
|
Greece
|
Athens (effective 16 March)
|
The United Kingdom
|
London (Gatwick) (effective 22 March)
|
North Asia
|
Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong
|
South Korea
|
Seoul
|
Southeast Asia
|
Malaysia
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
Penang (effective 17 March)
|
The Philippines
|
Cebu
|
Clark
|
Davao
|
Manila (effective 11 March)
|
Thailand
|
Bangkok
|
Chiang Mai (effective 5 March)
|
Hat Yai (effective 2 April)
|
Krabi
|
Phuket
|
Vietnam
|
Hanoi (effective 19 March)
|
Ho Chi Minh City (effective 16 March)
|
South West Pacific
|
Australia
|
Gold Coast
|
Melbourne
|
Perth
|
Sydney
|
West Asia and Africa
|
India
|
Amritsar (effective 16 March)
|
Coimbatore (effective 16 March)
|
Tiruchirappalli (effective 15 March)
|
Trivandrum (effective 15 March)
|
Visakhapatnam (effective 16 March)
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Jeddah