Scoot adds VTL flights

SINGAPORE, 8 March 2022: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, expanded its Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services to 11 more cities to support more quarantine-free travel across its network.

The airline has added VTL flights to Singapore from Amritsar, Athens, Coimbatore, Hanoi, Hat Yai, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Penang*, Tiruchirappalli, Trivandrum, and Visakhapatnam.

Scoot vice president network planning, e-commerce and distribution, Rachel Tan said: “Scoot has seen positive demand for travel since the launch of the VTLs. We look forward to operating more flights that support safe and seamless quarantine-free travels and remains committed to providing travellers with customisable travel options to suit varied needs.”

*However, Scoot’s Singapore-Penang VTL services are still pending regulatory approvals. This means flights TR428 (Singapore-Penang) and TR429 (Penang-Singapore), as well as TR498 (Singapore-Penang) and TR499 (Penang-Singapore), will not be designated as Vaccinated Travel Lane flights on 17 March and 28 March, as earlier reported. These flights will continue to operate three times weekly as non-VTL services until they gain VTL approval.

Scoot’s Vaccinated Travel Lane network