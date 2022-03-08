Scoot adds VTL flights

By
TTR WEEKLY
-

SINGAPORE, 8 March 2022: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, expanded its Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services to 11 more cities to support more quarantine-free travel across its network.

The airline has added VTL flights to Singapore from Amritsar, Athens, Coimbatore, Hanoi, Hat Yai, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Penang*, Tiruchirappalli, Trivandrum, and Visakhapatnam.

Scoot vice president network planning, e-commerce and distribution, Rachel Tan said: “Scoot has seen positive demand for travel since the launch of the VTLs. We look forward to operating more flights that support safe and seamless quarantine-free travels and remains committed to providing travellers with customisable travel options to suit varied needs.”

*However, Scoot’s Singapore-Penang VTL services are still pending regulatory approvals. This means flights TR428 (Singapore-Penang) and TR429 (Penang-Singapore), as well as TR498 (Singapore-Penang) and TR499 (Penang-Singapore), will not be designated as Vaccinated Travel Lane flights on 17 March and 28 March, as earlier reported. These flights will continue to operate three times weekly as non-VTL services until they gain VTL approval.

Scoot’s Vaccinated Travel Lane network

Region

Countries

Cities

Europe

Germany

Berlin

Greece

Athens (effective 16 March)

The United Kingdom

London (Gatwick) (effective 22 March)

North Asia

Hong Kong

Hong Kong

South Korea

Seoul

Southeast Asia

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

Penang (effective 17 March)

The Philippines

Cebu

Clark

Davao

Manila (effective 11 March)

Thailand

Bangkok

Chiang Mai (effective 5 March)

Hat Yai (effective 2 April)

Krabi

Phuket

Vietnam

Hanoi (effective 19 March)

Ho Chi Minh City (effective 16 March)

South West Pacific

Australia

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Perth

Sydney

West Asia and Africa

India

Amritsar (effective 16 March)

Coimbatore (effective 16 March)

Tiruchirappalli (effective 15 March)

Trivandrum (effective 15 March)

Visakhapatnam (effective 16 March)

Saudi Arabia

Jeddah

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here