Aeroflot grounds international flights

SINGAPORE, 8 March 2022: Limited air space options and the cancellations of ticketing distribution systems has forced Aeroflot to cancel most of its international flights starting today, 8 March.

According to a report in Simple Flying, Aeroflot confirmed it would serve just one international destination Minsk in Belarus, with four daily flights.

In addition to flying to the US (Washington, New York, Miami, Los Angeles), Aeroflot serves destinations in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. All of the services halted today. The airline’s ticket sales have been suspended by three global distribution systems – Amadeus, Travelport and Sabre.