Thai AirAsia wins on-time award

BANGKOK, 8 March 2022: Thai AirAsia has been recognised for punctuality, becoming the only Thai airline to be recognised among the Top Three “Most On-Time Low-Cost Carriers.”

Cirium, a leading aviation and travel data analyst, gave the airline an on-time performance average of 97.47%.

AirAsia Thailand CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya pointed out that in Cirium’s evaluation, even amid obstacles brought about by the Covid-19 situation, which included a temporary suspension of flights due to government policies and a scale-back of services, AirAsia continued to maintain high standards, especially in terms of safety, hygiene and on-time performance.