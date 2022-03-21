SINGAPORE, 21 March 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, announced Friday that world-famous pop icon and “American Idol” judge Katy Perry would serve as the godmother to its record-breaking and innovative newest ship, Norwegian Prima, debuting August 2022.

As godmother, Perry will not only fulfil the longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming Norwegian Prima, the first of six vessels in the Prima Class, but she will perform during the christening ceremony before Norwegian Prima sets sail on its inaugural voyages from Reykjavík, Iceland, where the vessel will be the first major cruise ship christened in the Icelandic capital. To commemorate this exciting partnership and celebrate other entertainment headliners that will be featured on Norwegian Prima, NCL has also specially curated a celebratory Spotify playlist.

A vital and familiar element of any ship launch and dating back centuries, the highly regarded tradition of appointing a ship’s godmother is a fundamental nautical custom during which the selected godmother officiates a ceremonial breaking of a champagne bottle on the ship’s bow to bid the vessel and its travellers’ good fortune.

“We are so excited to welcome Katy Perry, a one-of-a-kind artist and worldwide sensation, as godmother of Norwegian Prima,” said Harry Sommer, President and CEO of NCL. “We are so incredibly proud that she will be part of the Norwegian Cruise Line family and look forward to launching our beautiful, innovative ship with her in August.”

“My favourite way to vacation with my family is on the water. Every morning that you wake up, you get to experience an incredible new view,” said Katy Perry. “I love that I get to christen her with my good vibrations, and I’m so excited for this new, beautiful, high-end, high-tech ship to take the seas and provide once-in-a-lifetime vacations for so many families.”

Norwegian Prima is the company’s most in-demand vessel ever launched, delivering world-class service, thoughtful design, unforgettable itineraries, and an unrivalled guest experience.







While onboard, guests can escape to Ocean Boulevard, featuring multiple infinity pools and Oceanwalk glass bridges with breathtaking ocean and destination views, visit Indulge, the Brand’s first-ever upscale international dining open-air marketplace or relax on The Concourse, featuring an outdoor sculpture garden boasting “Instagrammable” installations by famed artists David Harber and Alexander Krivosheiw. Designed by the master architects at Piero Lissoni, the ship’s revamped luxurious centralised suite complex, The Haven By Norwegian, will feature 107 staterooms spanning eight decks with a stunning new infinity pool overlooking the ship’s wake and a new outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room. Most recently, NCL unveiled its remaining culinary and beverage offerings available on Norwegian Prima and Viva, including the Brand’s first sustainably-focused lounge, The Metropolitan and its ultra-upscale Mediterranean seafood speciality restaurant Palomar.

Launching August 2022, Norwegian Prima will offer inaugural voyages to Northern Europe from Southampton, England; Amsterdam; and Reykjavík, Iceland beginning 12 August; Bermuda sailings from New York City beginning 6 October; and Caribbean itineraries from Galveston, Texas and Miami beginning 27 October.

For more information about the company’s award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call NCL Hong Kong on +852 2165 6000 / Southeast Asia on +65 3165 1680 or visit www.ncl.com.

About Katy Perry

Katy Perry has racked up a cumulative 50 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 48 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks. She boasts an impressive 40 million + monthly listeners on Spotify with over 20 million followers on the platform. Her 2019 single, “Never Really Over,” off her latest album SMILE, is certified PLATINUM and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy’s musical career.

(Your Stories: NCL)