Thailand to dump pre-flight PCR test

BANGKOK, 21 March 2022: Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved on Friday the lifting of the pre-travel testing requirement for international arrivals starting 1 April.

It is part of a four-phase plan that will further ease travel rules before downgrading the Covid-19 pandemic to the status of an endemic disease by July this year.

According to TAT’s Newsroom, the latest revision is scheduled to be introduced on 1 April once announced in the Royal Thai Government Gazette. For more details, visit www.tatnews.org

Eligible travellers

International arrivals under any of the current three entry schemes – Test & Go, Sandbox, and Alternative Quarantine (AQ) – will be allowed to enter Thailand without the need to show proof of a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of their airline departure.

For the full statement and details, click here. ﻿