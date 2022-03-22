MATTA Fair is back

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 March 2022: Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents is bringing back its travel fair 9 to 10 April after a two-year break.

MATTA officially announced the return of its consumer travel fair last week at a press conference noting that entrance will be limited to fully vaccinated visitors who will have to wear masks during their visits to the travel exhibition.

Around 15,000 consumers are expected to attend mainly to grab travel bargains and cheap airfares. The Ramadan fasting month starts 1 April which could have an impact on the fair’s footfall

The show is hosted biannually in the Spring and Autumn, targetting Malaysian outbound travellers keen to book overseas holiday bargains and snatch up cheap airfares or cruise packages. The next national MATTA Fair will be scheduled from 2 to 4 September in Kuala Lumpur.

MATTA Fair will run from 0900 to 1900 on the 9th and 10th April at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, MATTA says the reopening of borders starting 1 April is a crucial step for the tourism industry.

“We can finally start rebuilding the tourism sector and contributing to Malaysia’s economic recovery,” said MATTA President Datuk Tan Kok Liang.

Malaysia has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with close to 80% of the total population fully vaccinated, and of these, 99% are fully vaccinated, adults. More than half of the population have already received their third dose.

“It makes sense to open our borders while maintaining updated SOPs to ensure public health safety.”

International border closures and restrictions have resulted in Malaysia losing about MYR90 billion in tourism receipts in 2020, increasing in 2021 to MYR165 billion.