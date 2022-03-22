Pune airport expands

DELHI, 22 March 2022: Airports Authority of India is financing the expansion of Pune Airport with a brand new terminal scheduled to open by August 2023.

In its latest update, AAI confirmed the new terminal would extend Pune Airport’s total terminal floor space to 7,50,000 sq ft and increase its handling capacity to 16 million passengers per annum.

The existing terminal building has the capacity to handle 7 million passengers per annum.

The project will enhance capacity and add world-class facilities and reduce congestion during peak hours.

AAI is underwriting the construction of the new terminal building at a cost of INR475 crores (USD62,403,505).

More than 55% of the work has been completed, and construction of the new building will likely be completed by August 2023.

Once completed, the airport will have 10 passenger boarding bridges, 72 check-in counters and an in-line baggage handling system.

The addition of a new airport terminal is part of a broader project to upgrade infrastructure and transport facilities in Pune City, which is an expanding hub for education, research & development, IT and the car industry.

Pune International Airport at Lohagaon is credited with being one of the busiest airports in India. Operated by the Airports Authority of India, it has domestic flights to all major Indian cities and direct international flights to Dubai. The airport is around 149 km southeast of Mumbai.