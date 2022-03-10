Flowers and cheap fares for Women’s Day

BANGKOK, 10 March 2022: To mark International Women’s Day on 8 March, Thai Vietjet launched its latest promotion, ‘International Women’s Day Sale, offering special fares starting from just THB 449 (inclusive of taxes and fees).

It also handed out alcohol sprays and flowers to female passengers on flights during Wednesday, but the fare is available to everyone regardless of gender.

Valid for travel on the airline’s entire domestic flight network in Thailand, the low one-way fare is available for booking from now until 14 March, with the travel period from 15 March to 30 September 30, 2022. The fare deal is not available for travel on public holidays.

The special promotional tickets are applied to Thai Vietjet’s entire domestic flight network in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani, cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Udon Thani. It also applies to flights from Chiang Rai to Hat Yai.