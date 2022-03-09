Carnival’s brands drop Russian ports

SINGAPORE, 9 March 2022: Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines, Holland American Line, Princess Cruises, AIDA, Seabourn, and other brands, will modify their itineraries in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Carnival Corporation brands will be modifying our itineraries in the coming week once alternative ports can be confirmed. “We stand for peace, and our thoughts are with those who are in harm’s way,” Carnival Corp confirmed.

Princess Cruises is modifying itineraries on 24 cruises to avoid calling at St Petersburg. Replacement ports will vary by itinerary, including popular destinations such as Stockholm, Sweden (overnight call); Visby, Sweden and Gdansk (Gdynia), Poland. Princess will continue updating impacted guests and travel advisors as more information is available. Princess will protect travel agent commission on bookings that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

Holland America Line is altering six cruise itineraries that were originally scheduled to visit Russian ports this year. Replacement ports vary by itinerary, and the five sailings that would have visited St Petersburg, Russia, will instead call on Baltic ports such as Riga, Latvia; Klaipeda, Lithuania; and Visby, Sweden, while also adding an overnight stay in Stockholm, Sweden. The cruise that was scheduled to visit Vladivostok, Russia, will instead visit Busan, South Korea.

Seabourn is modifying six cruise itineraries on Seabourn Ovation that were originally scheduled to visit St Petersburg, Russia this year. Booked guests and travel advisors on affected sailings will receive updates and specific details applicable to their booking.

AIDA Cruises will no longer call at St Petersburg and adjust the itineraries of four ships sailing in summer 2022. The port will be replaced by alternatives such as Riga, Latvia; Copenhagen, Denmark; Oslo, Norway; or Visby, Sweden.

Carnival Cruise Line has adjusted two of its Baltic sailings with the removal of St Petersburg. This summer, two sailings are impacted on Carnival Pride’s sailing in Northern Europe out of Dover, England.

P&O Cruises UK, which sails from Southampton, is still confirming new ports to replace St Petersburg and will be amending itineraries on Baltic cruises, which include Russia, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Poland and Lithuania. Cunard has also announced that it will alter its itineraries. Guests will be advised of the changes to the sailings soon.

Costa Cruises said it is “following with great concern what is happening in the heart of Europe, and we hope that the pressure of the international community will soon restore peace.” The line said that it had taken actions to reassure and assist Ukrainian crew members and guests aboard. It continues to monitor the situation and “will amend itineraries as necessary following guidance from authorities.”

Cruise Critic editor-in-chief Colleen McDaniel told CNN Travel that the recent shifts away from Russia reflect a humanitarian stance.

McDaniel said that’s in line with the underlying values of many cruise passengers. “This does reflect what we’ve seen on our boards and social media as well, with guests reporting that they will also speak with their dollars”.