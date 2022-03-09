Quirino eases travel rules

MANILA, 9 March 2022: Landlocked Quirino province, located in the Cagayan Valley region in Luzon 290 km north of Manila, updated entry requirements 3 March to ease entry for all travellers, Tourism Philippines reported.

Fully vaccinated travellers

– The second dose must have been administered for at least two weeks before their trip.

– Valid ID.

– Vaccination card or certificate from VaxCertPH.

– Confirmed booking with Department of Tourism-accredited tour operator or accommodation (for overnight travellers).

Partially vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers

– Valid ID.

– Negative antigen test result (valid within 48 hours of extraction).

– Confirmed booking with Department of Tourism-accredited tour operator or accommodation (for overnight travellers).

Quirino signature attractions

Ganano Falls, Governor’s Rapids, and wakeboarding in Cabarroguis. For more information, visit the website: https://quirino.gov.ph/

How to get there

AIR

CEBU PACIFIC: Flies once or twice daily to Cauayan City, Isabela. Fares range from USD26 to USD150, depending on promotions. The flight time is just over one hour.

Cauayan City Airport to Cabarroguis, Quirino is approximately one hour and 30 minutes by private transport or visitors can board Bus/Van to Santiago City where there are vans bound for Maddela passing through the Municipalities of Diffun, Cabarroguis and Aglipay.

LAND

Private transport: From Metro Manila to Quirino Province Via Cordon, Isabela:

Follow NLEx and SCTEx then Take exit 122 SCTEx Tarlac City.

Take Sto. Domingo Licab Rd to Pangasinan – Nueva Ecija Rd in Santo Domingo.

Follow Pan-Philippine Hwy/AH26 to Cordon.

Take Diffun – Maddela – Aurora Rd in Cordon to your destination in Quirino.

Taxis take almost six hours to cover the 290 km distance. Fares are around USD140. Buses take nine-hour and 30 minutes to complete the trip. Fares start at USD15.

From Metro Manila to Quirino Province Via Baler, Quezon

Follow NLEx and SCTEx then Take exit 122 SCTEx Tarlac City.

Take Guimba – Aliaga Rd to Cabanatuan City.

Take Cabanatuan – Baler.

Follow Baler – Dipaculao – Casiguran Road.

Take Dipaculao – Nagtipunan, Quirino road to your destination in Quirino.