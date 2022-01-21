SARAWAK, 21 JANUARY 2022: Sarawak Tourism Board is ready to usher in the Year of the Tiger by featuring the tiger’s smaller relative, the Bornean clouded leopard, which is endemic to Borneo in its 2022 ‘Ang Pao’ packets design this year.

Locally known as ‘Entulu’ and boasting the longest canine teeth in the cat family (which includes lions, tigers and leopards), it is the largest land predator in Borneo, measuring over 2 metres in length and can weigh up to 25kg. It has been spotted in Santubong National Park and also some parts of northern Sarawak.

Sarawak Tourism Board deputy chief officer (MarComm, Research and Product & Corporate Relations) Suriya Charles Buas said: “Roaring into 2022, we want to take this opportunity to highlight the rare and elusive Bornean clouded leopard which is endemic to Borneo.

“Sarawak is a destination that has always emphasised on its nature and adventure offerings, even more so now through our Responsible Tourism initiatives. Therefore, it is important that we are aware of the rare species around us and of our impact, especially when it comes to responsible consumption. Let us work closely together to protect it and its entire ecosystem from extinction”, he added.

The ‘Ang Pao’ packets are available at STB’s visitor information centres in Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

For more information about Sarawak, log on to Sarawak Tourism Board’s website: https://sarawaktourism.com.