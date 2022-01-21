Thailand brings back Test & Go

BANGKOK, 21 January 2022: Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved the return of the Test & Go entry scheme and the reopening of Pattaya and Ko Chang Sandbox schemes starting 0900, 1 February 2022, Thailand time, the Tourism Authority of Thailand confirmed Thursday.

CCSA suspended Test & Go a month ago after only seven weeks in response to the global spread of the Omicron variant.

Visitors must test on arrival and again five days later and have their whereabouts tracked, according to CCSA spokesperson Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

Fully vaccinated travellers from all countries can apply for a Test & Go Thailand Pass up to 60 days in advance.

All existing rules under the scheme remain unchanged, but the CCSA approved additional requirements to ensure stringent Covid-19 precautions.

Reported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s newsroom the additional requirements require applicants to submit proof of prepayment for two separate nights accommodation at government-approved hotels, such as SHA Extra Plus (SHA++), AQ, OQ, or AHQ on Day 1 and Day 5. They must undergo RT-PCR tests on Day 1 and Day 5. The prepayment for Day 1 must include accommodation, a test and a prearranged transfer from the airport to the hotel.

Travellers can book two different hotels for the accommodation on Day 1 and Day 5. However, on both Day 1 and Day 5, they must stay within the room awaiting the RT-PCR test result.

Also, from 1 February 2022, the CCSA approved the reopening of Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Si Chang, and Sattahip (only Na Jomtien and Bang Saray) and Ko Chang in Trat as Sandbox destinations.

The Sandbox Extension programme will also be introduced between Phuket, Phang-Nga, Krabi, and Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao), where Sandbox travellers can travel within these destinations during the first seven days in Thailand and can change accommodation three times.

It means fully vaccinated travellers from overseas who are planning to travel to Thailand under the Sandbox programme can choose to spend their first seven days in either Krabi, Phang-Na, Phuket, Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao), Chon Buri (Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Si Chang, and Sattahip – only Na Jomtien and Bang Saray), and Trat (Ko Chang).

In addition, Thailand has extended opening hours for restaurants that are allowed to serve alcohol to 2300 (previous closing time 2100). However, bars and nightclubs will remain closed.

For more information on entry into Thailand schemes, please visit: https://www.tatnews.org/thailand-reopening/

(Source: TAT)