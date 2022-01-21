Sandbox special from Outrigger Surin

PHUKET, 21 January 2022: The recently opened Outrigger Surin Beach Resort in Phuket is offering ‘sandbox’ specials following changes effective on 11 January.

Phuket is one of four – Phuket, Samui, Krabi and Phangnga – locations in Thailand where vaccinated guests can arrive and spend seven days at leisure exploring a beach destination under the Thai Government’s ‘sandbox’ promotion.

After seven days and two negative tests, guests can travel to other places in the country.

To support the sandbox initiative, the newly opened 60-key Outrigger Surin Beach Resort offers super saver rates from THB3400 (USD103) per night for a Surin Studio Room valid until 17 April 2022.

The rate includes breakfast for two, return airport transfers, THB1500 (USD45) food and beverage credit per stay, 20% off laundry, and flexible check-in/out. A minimum seven-night stay is required.

Outrigger Surin Beach Resort is 30 minutes from Phuket airport.

Outrigger will also open the Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort in Thailand in early February 2022 and Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort in March.

Check full sandbox conditions here.