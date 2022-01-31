AirAsia Group is now Capital A

KUALA LUMPUR, 31 January 2022: AirAsia Group Berhad has changed its name to Capital A Berhad to reflect the push into non-airline activities.

The change reflects the group’s evolving business strategy as an investment holding company with a portfolio of synergistic travel and lifestyle businesses, which have rapidly transformed the AirAsia brand into much more than just an airline.

(Second from left) Colin Currie, President (Commercial) of Capital A and CEO, AirAsia Digital Sdn Bhd; Bo Lingam, President (Aviation) and Group CEO, AirAsia Aviation Limited; Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer of Capital A.

Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes explained: “This is not just about unveiling a new logo. It’s a significant milestone that marks a new era for the group. Today’s announcement reinforces we are not just an airline anymore.

“While the airline will always underpin the AirAsia brand, it has long been my firm intention, well before Covid hit, to leverage the strong data we have built up over 20 years and incorporate industry-leading new technologies to offer a broad range of products and services, over and above selling just airfares. The pandemic has allowed us to accelerate that strategy.”

He called Capital A “essentially an investment company with a broad portfolio of businesses delivering more products and services under one umbrella than any other brand in ASEAN and with access to over 700 million people in the region.”

The group has 16 products and services under the AirAsia Super App and claims to be one of the top three online travel agents (OTAs) in the ASEAN region.

“We already have over 50 million monthly unique visitors on our super app, which has been recognised as a tech unicorn in under two years, our fintech business BigPay, has been given a significant injection of USD100million from South Korea conglomerate SK Group and overall we have raised over MYR2.5 billion to date through our fundraising strategy.”

On the airline, he stressed: “While Capital A will be the new group holding company name, one thing that isn’t changing is the AirAsia brand name for our airlines. It’s one of the strongest brands in Asia and provides a solid platform for all of our other products and services to leverage from each other.

The new holding company name, Capital A, is immediately effective following the successful registration of the name by the Companies Commission of Malaysia announced on 3 January and the subsequent formal approvals received last week.

The name change from AirAsia Group Berhad to Capital A Berhad will not affect the company’s ongoing operations. The AirAsia stock name on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad will change with immediate effect to reflect the new company name.

The website address: capitala.airasia.com