Scoot rebuilds Southeast Asian routes

SINGAPORE, 31 January 2022: Scoot is resuming flights to Vietnam following the country’s decision to reopen to international travellers.

Late last week, it started four weekly roundtrip flights between Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City and planned to return to Hanoi with a twice-weekly service beginning 22 February.

Lead-in fares on the Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City route start at SGD111(VND1,175,474) all-inclusive, one-way, and lead-in fares for Singapore – Hanoi start at SGD150 (VND 1,735,474).

In addition to Scoot’s current network in Malaysia, the airline will launch two weekly flights between Singapore and Miri from 23 February 2022. It is the second city the airline serves in Sarawak, following flights to the state capital, Kuching. Lead-in one-way fares on the Singapore – Miri route start at SGD100 (MYR185.

Last week Scoot confirmed it was resuming flights between Singapore and the Gold Coast, Australia, and with flights to Miri, Scoot’s network encompasses 71 destinations across 17 countries and territories.

Flight Schedule for Singapore- Ho Chi Minh services (26 January – 21 February 2022)

Sector Flight No. Departure Arrival Frequency Singapore (SIN) – Ho Chi Minh (SGN) TR302 1610 1715 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Ho Chi Minh (SGN) – Singapore (SIN) TR303 1755 2105 Daily

All times are local. Schedules are subject to changes and regulatory approval.

Flight Schedule for Singapore- Hanoi services (22 February – 26 March 2022)

Sector Flight No. Departure Arrival Frequency Singapore (SIN) – Hanoi (HAN) TR300 0800 1030 Tuesday, Saturday Hanoi (HAN) – Singapore (SIN) TR301 1110 1545 Tuesday, Saturday

(Source: Scoot)