KOTA KINABALU, 31 January 2022: One of Kudat’s main tourist attractions, the Tip of Borneo Tanjung Simpang Mengayau is closed for upgrading and renovation works that got underway on 28 January.

Popular among the locals, Tip of Borneo was also promoted by Sabah Tourism through international events such as the Sunset Music Fest and the Music & Surf Festival. Kudat became well-known for its beautiful white sandy beaches and crystal clear turquoise water. The locals also favour Kudat for its fresh seafood and cultural attractions such as the Sumangkap Gong Village, Tinangol Handicraft Village, Walai Tobilung and the Bavanggazo longhouse.

“We proposed to upgrade the Tip of Borneo area to enhance and improve the facilities there. We have already obtained funding approval under the State Project Development RMK12,” said YB Datuk Jafry Ariffin, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah.

“Once completed, visitors will expect upgraded facilities such as resting huts, walkways, toilets, viewing platform, souvenir shop and a reception & information centre,” Jafry added.

March last year, the Tun Mustapha Museum, Kudat’s very own museum, was completed under the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK11) while MYR1 million has been allocated to develop Balambangan Cave, another attraction just an hour boat ride from Kudat Marina jetty.

In 2018, the 11-hectare Tip of Borneo was gazetted for community purposes and put under the care of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah.

(Your Stories: Sabah Tourism Board)