Wyndham gains two hotels in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 1 December 2021: Siamese Asset, a construction and property company in Thailand and its UK partner Kew Green Hotels, will open two hotels in Bangkok this month branded under Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The 110-room Wyndham Queen Convention Centre Hotel & Residences opens 1 December located just 50 metres from Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre MRT station, while the 135-room Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42, opens on 15 December close to the Ekkamai BTS Skytrain station.





“We are delighted to be partnering with Kew Green Hotels in the launch of two Wyndham hotels in Bangkok,” said Siamese Asset Public Company Limited chief executive officer Kajonsit Singsansern.

“Both of these hotels are new-builds…With the Wyndham expertise, they will be offering outstanding hotel facilities and services in the heart of Bangkok.”

Wyndham Queen Convention Centre Hotel & Residences is located minutes away from the city’s shopping mall and entertainment areas and within walking distance of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, which is undergoing expansion and renovation and scheduled to reopen next year. The hotel is also on the fringe of Benjakitti Park, which is being greatly enlarged to include a forest park and links via dedicated walkways to nearby Lumpini Park.

Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 is located in the city’s Ekkamai district, known for its lively collection of famous cafés, bars and restaurants, and its proximity to the dining and entertainment district of Thonglor.

Both Wyndham Queen Convention Centre and Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 are offering a special opening package pegged at THB2,100 net and effective from the opening dates and valid until 31 March 2022.