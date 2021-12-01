Jetstar Asia flies the lane to KUL

SINGAPORE, 1 December 2021: Jetstar Asia operated its first Vaccinated Travel Lane flight on Monday from Singapore’s Chang airport to Kuala Lumpur.

Flight 3K683 departed from Singapore at 0715 with 170 passengers on board the Airbus A320.

The return VTL service from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, 3K684, arrived back at Changi Airport at 1015, marking Jetstar Asia’s first VTL flight into Singapore.

“This is an important milestone in Jetstar Asia’s recovery as the airline once again offers passengers quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Malaysia,” a Jetstar spokesperson commented.

“Kuala Lumpur-Singapore has always been a critical route, and this two-way VTL agreement will help begin to restore one of the world’s busiest international air links.

We see strong demand for these VTL services, highlighting the pent-up demand of customers wanting to reconnect with family, friends and colleagues.”

“Nearly 30% of Jetstar Asia’s crew are Malaysian nationals, so like people all over the world, many have been separated from families and friends over the past two years and are excited about the prospect of visiting home.”

More quarantine-free travel is on the agenda for the coming weeks, with VTL flights from Darwin and Melbourne to Singapore due to commence next month.

Seven of Jetstar Asia’s 16 weekly return services in December between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore will be designated VTL flights, enabling fully vaccinated customers to enter Kuala Lumpur and Singapore quarantine-free.