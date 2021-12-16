Thai airlines reopen passenger lounges

BANGKOK, 16 December 2021: Both Thai Airways and Bangkok Airways have reopened their passenger lounges at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport this week.

Bangkok Airways confirmed it reopened its international passenger lounges (Boutique Lounge and Blue Ribbon Club Lounge) effective today, 16 December.

Passenger lounges will open from 0630 to 0830 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and from 1500 to 1700 on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. However, domestic passenger lounges (Boutique Lounge and Blue Ribbon Club Lounge) will open daily from 0600 to 1800.

THAI’s Royal Orchid Prestige Lounge has also reopened, located on the third floor, Concourse D at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Open daily, 0500 to 0200, the lounge serves THAI’s Royal First and Royal Silk Class passengers, THAI’s Royal Orchid Platinum and Gold members, as well as Star Alliance Gold members.