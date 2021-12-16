SINGAPORE, 16 December 2021: Emirates brings back its year-end offers with special fares for business class and economy class on roundtrip flight bookings.

The offer closes on 19 December in the Singapore market for travel through to 30 June 2022 on selected destinations. The fares come with perks for those stopping off in Dubai.

Destination Economy Class Fares From (SGD) Business Class Fares From (SGD) Dubai 469 1,929 New York 1,129 3,489 London 849 2,649 Manchester 919 3,579 Barcelona 799 2,919 Madrid 759 2,679 Paris 859 2,469 Milan 759 2,429 Lisbon 869 4,539 Amsterdam 829 2,649 Zurich 919 2,639

Free Emirates Expo Day Pass: Emirates customers visiting and travelling through Dubai anytime during the Expo 2020 mega event will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline. For more information on this promotion, please visit the dedicated offer page.

Earn a mile a minute in Dubai: Emirates customers will earn 1 Skywards Mile for every 1 minute spent in Dubai through to 31 March 2022. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the program before 31 March 2022 are eligible for offers on www.emirates.com and will earn up to 5,000 Miles. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased until 31 March 2022 for travel during Expo 2020 Dubai. Emirates marketed, flydubai operated flights with an Emirates (EK) flight number are also included in the offer.

Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 opened in Dubai in October, and visitors to Dubai will be able to check out the remarkable showcase, themed Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, inspiring people by showcasing the best examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation from around the world. Expo 2020 Dubai will run until March 2022.

Singapore visitors can also drop by their national pavilion for a taste of home or experience the other 190 country pavilions. Architecture aficionados can look forward to soaking in the many inspiring designs throughout the Expo 2020 site, while those interested in future innovations that are making a difference in tomorrow’s world can stop by the various thematic and special pavilions, including Emirates’ pavilion.

Travelling with Emirates

Health and wellbeing: The airline has recently introduced contactless technology and scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers with even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass this summer.

Travel Assurance: Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. The airline has taken its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

PCR Testing: To make travel planning easier, Emirates has partnered with medical groups in Singapore to extend special rates on Covid-19 PCR tests. Emirates passengers will benefit from a discounted rate on Covid-19 PCR tests at select clinics simply by making an appointment and presenting their Emirates E-tickets at the clinic. Partner medical groups include Healthway Medical, which has 34 clinics and Fullerton Health which has seven clinics that provide discounted PCR testing. Tests should be taken not more than 72 hours before the flight.

Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination. For more information on entry

Requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/