Snap up Sarawak holiday bargains

KUCHING, 17 December 2021: It is now a great time to plan your next adventure to Sarawak for 2022 with AirAsia’s latest value travel promotion.

Via the airline’s SNAP booking platform, you can enjoy savings on flights and hotel combinations booking platform, starting at MYR49 per passenger for flights and a three-day, two-night stay.





Bookings are open on the travel deals until 19 December for travel from 3 January until 30 September 2022.

It is also possible to book hotels on the platform separately from the flights to enjoy an extra 20% off hotel rates using the promo code “HAPPY-20”.

Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor commented: “We are more than excited to be partnering with AirAsia to provide our visitors an attractive value travel deal to enjoy the many offerings of Sarawak’s Culture, Adventure, Nature and Food and Festivals to the fullest.”

She added that the outlook for tourism in Sarawak is looking optimistic with more relaxed SOPs, as well as booster shots being administered to all Sarawakians. Currently, fully vaccinated domestic travellers from all states in the country will not need to undergo quarantine upon arrival to Sarawak, and no PCR or RTK Covid-19 tests are needed prior to departure. The only requirement needed is the application for ‘Enter Sarawak’ for non-Sarawakians and filling in the e-Health declaration form.

Sarawak, which is home to 27 ethnic groups, makes a prime destination for food enthusiasts to experience its culinary treasures. Recently, Kuching city was recognised as a ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ under the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN). Besides that, the Sarawak Laksa was just crowned the Best Asian Food by TasteAtlas, with a score of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

For more information about Sarawak, log on to Sarawak Tourism Board’s website: https://sarawaktourism.com

(Source: STB)