Radisson RED arrives in India

SINGAPORE, 17 December 2022: Radisson Hotel Group launched its Radisson RED brand in India this week with the opening of Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali.

The hotel owned by Bestech Group is the first of 10 hotels slated to open in the market under the brand’s umbrella within the next three to five years.





Radisson Hotel Group managing director and vice president operations South Asia Zubin Saxena said: “We appreciate the long-standing relationship with our strategic partner Bestech Group and the trust that they have demonstrated in the Radisson RED brand. As we launch into India with Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali, we are confident of a stellar response and look to branch out even more in the near future.”

Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali stands in the heart of Chandigarh’s business district, around 8 km from Chandigarh and Mohali Airport. Known for being one of the most livable cities of India, Tricity Chandigarh showcases a beautiful blend of buzzing urban living and natural beauty.

The 154 room property features expansive meeting and events spaces, a fitness centre, an outdoor pool, and three food and beverage outlets. The group named Kshitij Jawa as the general manager.