Scoot flights return to Laos

SINGAPORE, 15 December 2021: Singapore’s low-cost airline Scoot has confirmed it will operate five flights to Vientiane this month using an Airbus A320.

In its latest flight schedule, released 8 December, the airline confirmed the first roundtrip flight between Singapore and Vientiane took place on Tuesday, with four other flights scheduled for the 18, 21, 25 and 28 December.

According to reports on the popular Facebook group, Tourism Professionals in Laos, the airline plans to operate twice-weekly flights (Tuesday and Saturday) starting in January 2022, possibly through to October 2022.

The airline is quoting a roundtrip fare of SGD212.65 (TR350 out 4 January and TR351 back 8 February 2022). The Tuesday and Saturday flights will depart from Singapore at 1000 and arrive in Vientiane at 1155. The return flight departs Vientiane at 1245 and touches down in Changi Airport Singapore at 1645.

The route should be popular with residents in Vientiane to connect with long-haul flights to Europe and the US from Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Last month, Scoot launched Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services to Singapore from the following countries: Australia, Germany, Malaysia (29 November 2021), South Korea and Thailand (14 December).