Melbourne hotel performance revives

SINGAPORE, 15 December 2021: Reflecting the end of lockdown and eased travel restrictions, Melbourne’s hotel industry reported its highest room rates of the pandemic era, according to preliminary November 2021 data from STR.

The latest data for Melbourne hotels showed the average occupancy at 33.9%, average daily rate (ADR) at AUD169.06, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) at AUD57.30.

The market’s absolute ADR level was the highest since March 2020, while occupancy and RevPAR were the highest since May 2021.

STR’s latest Forward STAR data shows Melbourne’s highest occupancy on the books on 31 December (49.9%) a positive sign for recovery during the festive season.