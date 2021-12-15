SINGAPORE, 15 December 202: Enchanted Princess, the fifth royal-class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, was officially named in a ceremony on 13 December as part of an original production “Our World, Enchanted” that premiered on the cruise line’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Hosted by Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan and Enchanted Princess Cruise Director Dan Falconer, the show introduces viewers to the innovative features and amenities of the MedallionClass ship. The production also chronicled Princess milestones from the first 1965 sailing of Princess to Mexico, ‘The Love Boat’s 1976 premiere and many other highlights. A retrospective also featured some of the line’s many distinguished godmothers, including Audrey Hepburn, Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge.

The ceremony honours three members of The Explorers Club who serve as the godmothers of Enchanted Princess. The notable godmothers have been recognised for their achievements in expeditions, oceanography and mapping the oceans – Captain Lynn Danaher, Dr Vicki Ferrini and Jenifer Austin. They smashed a bottle of Taittinger Champagne on the hull of Enchanted Princess to culminate its official naming ceremony.







“Our World, Enchanted” includes appearances by Princess Cruises President John Padgett, Group President Jan Swartz and Commodore Nick Nash and provides a look into the beautifully-designed interiors, elegantly-appointed accommodation, world-class entertainment, gourmet dining and craft cocktails available on Enchanted Princess.

The 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest ship represents an evolution of the design platform used for her sister ships – Royal Princess (2013), Regal Princess (2014), Majestic Princess (2017) and Sky Princess (2019) – offering an elevation of spectacular style and elegance that is distinguished by Princess.

It features new luxury Sky Suites, 25 bars and restaurants, aquatic relaxation, original production shows and Take Five, a new jazz bar where guests can enjoy speciality-crafted gin cocktails. The new ship also includes old favourites like the Piazza, Lotus Spa, The Sanctuary, Movies Under the Stars, Princess Live!, The Shops of Princess, Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Center and Discovery at SEA programmes.

The ship’s inaugural cruise season began on 10 November, with various 10-day Southern Caribbean itineraries, sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale.

