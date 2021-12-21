Dubai, 22 December 2021: In line with the restoration of Emirates’ network and an upsurge in travel demand, passengers travelling in premium cabins and Skywards members in select membership tiers will have access to more than 120 lounges by February.

Emirates, which has resumed operations to over 90% of its pre-pandemic network, currently flies to more than 120 destinations worldwide via its hub in Dubai. Customers travelling in First Class and Business Class will complement their travel experience with Emirates’ signature premium lounge service at over 20 airports in its network, comprising popular destinations across Europe, Africa, US and Asia.





By late December, Emirates lounges at airports in the UK will have reopened for customers, including London Heathrow, Birmingham, and Manchester, while the lounges in London Gatwick and Glasgow will welcome customers in January 2022.

In Europe, Emirates lounges in Germany, namely Munich, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf, in addition to lounges in Milan and Rome, have already reopened for passengers to enjoy their premium facilities. Lounges in Hamburg and Paris are scheduled to open later this month.

In the US, travellers on Emirates flights can access the premium lounge experience at Los Angeles International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport as well as New York JFK, with Emirates’ San Francisco lounge to re-start its services in February 2022.

An additional Emirates Lounge, to serve passengers travelling through Cairo, has resumed operations earlier. At the same time, premium class customers and eligible Skywards members will soon be able to relax and dine in its lounges in Colombo and Bangkok before flights.

At Emirates’ exclusive Terminal 3 at Dubai International airport, Emirates’ premium class customers and eligible Skywards members are also able to enjoy the airline’s premium lounge service at five of its dedicated lounges, which are now fully operational.

In Concourse B of Terminal 3, both Emirates’ First Class Lounge, offering a private Lounge experience for customers flying in First Class, as well as its Business Class Lounge, have reopened with full-service offerings. Customers flying in Business Class in addition to Skywards Platinum and Gold members can look forward to enjoying gourmet dining with premium beverages prior for up to four hours before departing on flights or utilising the complimentary wi-fi to catch up on emails, browse the internet or stay connected with family and friends. The new menus also include vegan, vegetarian and healthier options to cater to passengers’ preferences.

Emirates’ First Class and Business Class Lounges in Concourse A have also resumed operations in the East Wing and, in the West Wing, the First Class and Business Class Lounges are set to reopen for customers in the coming weeks. Furthermore, plans are underway to ensure two Lounges in Concourse C are fully operational by early next year to provide an even more rewarding experience.

Emirates’ First Class passengers and Platinum Skywards members can enjoy complimentary access for the first passenger and up to three additional guests, including one adult and two children under 17, in the airline’s lounge facilities. Before flights, passengers in Concourse A can savour the unique flavours of gourmet dishes prepared by chefs in show kitchens, enjoy a drink at the Cigar Bar or let expert sommeliers guide them on the best vintages to indulge in at Le Clos Wine Cellar. The lounges also feature spa services and shower facilities, a dedicated duty-free shopping area in First Class and a Concierge Duty-Free service in Business Class. Customers enjoying the lounge facilities will also have direct access to boarding gates at the airline’s dedicated A380 hub.

In addition to Emirates’ exclusive lounge experience in Dubai and select airports within its network, First Class and Business Class customers in addition to Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members can also enjoy access to 96 partner lounges across its network and benefit from their services before flights, with an additional 15 partner lounges to be phased in. Customers can check the availability of lounges before their flights and eligibility requirements for complimentary or discounted access.

