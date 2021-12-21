Vietjet fares in the Christmas hamper

BANGKOK 22 December 22 202: Thai Vietjet launched a promotion, ‘Christmas Sale’, on Tuesday with cheap fares starting from just THB 555 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s entire domestic flight network in Thailand.

The fares are available went on sale 21 December until midnight on Christmas Day, with the travel period running from 11 January to 31 March 2022 (excluding public holidays).

In addition, the airline also offers double Funcoin to SkyFUN members who book Thai Vietjet air tickets on the airline’s website during the promotion period. Members will receive two Funcoin for every THB10 purchased (usually one Funcoin for every THB10 purchased). Non-member can register for free and receive 1,000 complimentary Funcoin upon registration until 31 December 2021.

The promotional tickets apply to the entire domestic network in Thailand. From Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi), the deals are valid on flights to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani. It also applies to cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai and flights from Hat Yai to Chiang Rai.

The fares are available on all other distribution channels, including www.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking the “Booking” tab, as well as travel agencies and booking offices.